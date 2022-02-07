UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 3 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to local health authorities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) -:Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to local health authorities.

Of the three cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier before and the other two were detected among people under quarantine, said the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

As more people return to Beijing after the Spring Festival, the city has urged its residents to adhere to strict protection measures such as necessary nucleic acid testing and home quarantine requirements.

