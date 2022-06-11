Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 25 asymptomatic local COVID cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Beijing reports 36 confirmed and 25 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

A total of 27 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals on Friday.