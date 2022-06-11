Beijing Reports 36 Confirmed, 25 Asymptomatic Local COVID Cases
Beijing reports 36 confirmed and 25 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday
A total of 27 patients in the Chinese capital were discharged from hospitals on Friday.