Beijing Reports 39 New Local COVID-19 Infections

May 16, 2022

Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Monday

Beijing reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Monday.

Thirty-four cases were detected among people under closed-off management and five were found through mass screening in communities, Pang said.

During the recent mass testing, health authorities identified multiple infections in key industries and venues, including the public transport and courier sector, Pang added.

Cluster infections and hidden transmission sources in communities have increased the uncertainty in Beijing's anti-epidemic fight, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.

The city began conducting three further days of mass nucleic acid testing in 12 districts on Monday to contain the spread of the virus, Xu said.

The national capital has reported 1,113 locally transmitted infections since April 22. It has classified 19 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 25 as medium-risk.

