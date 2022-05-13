Beijing reports 51 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Friday.

By 3 p.m. Friday, a total of 979 infections had been reported in Beijing in the latest COVID-19 upsurge since April 22.

Among all the cases, 358 were reported in Chaoyang District, 276 in Fangshan, 88 in Haidian, and the remaining cases were detected in 12 other districts across the city.