UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 56 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Forty-seven cases were detected among people under closed-off management and nine were found through mass screening in communities, Pang said.

The national capital has reported 1,169 locally transmitted infections since April 22. It has classified 17 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 29 as medium-risk.

Related Topics

Beijing April P

Recent Stories

Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine ..

Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine With Biden on May 19 - Helsink ..

58 seconds ago
 Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession ..

Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession to NATO in 188-8 Vote

59 seconds ago
 Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime ..

Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime Minister on Thursday for NATO ..

1 minute ago
 Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests ..

Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Amid Omicron Rise - White Hous ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to W ..

Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to Work in Asia, Latin America, CI ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Cons ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Consulate of Spain jointly hosts S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.