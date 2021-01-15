Beijing Reports No New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:21 PM
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.
The city also saw no new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Thursday.