Fri 15th January 2021

Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The city also saw no new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

