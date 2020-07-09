Beijing Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Day in Row - Reports

There have been no new locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for the third day in a row in Beijing, which overall confirmed 335 COVID-19 cases over the past month after authorities identified a new cluster related to a major food market, the media reported on Thursday, citing the municipal health commission

According to state news agency Xinhua, Beijing confirmed only one asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier on Wednesday. At the same time, 32 residents of the Chinese capital have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Health authorities discovered the COVID-19 cluster related to the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, on June 11.

In response, the city authorities have since reimposed some coronavirus restrictions and shut down the market. In total, 275 patients linked to Xinfadi remain in hospitals, and the number of recoveries reached 60 on Wednesday. At the same time, 26 asymptomatic carriers remain under medical supervision.

Outside Beijing, China reported nine COVID-19 cases, all of them imported, six asymptomatic carriers and 42 recovered over the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,581, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered patients in China stands at 78,590.