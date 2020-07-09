UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases For 3rd Day In Row - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:06 PM

Beijing Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Day in Row - Reports

There have been no new locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for the third day in a row in Beijing, which overall confirmed 335 COVID-19 cases over the past month after authorities identified a new cluster related to a major food market, the media reported on Thursday, citing the municipal health commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) There have been no new locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus for the third day in a row in Beijing, which overall confirmed 335 COVID-19 cases over the past month after authorities identified a new cluster related to a major food market, the media reported on Thursday, citing the municipal health commission.

According to state news agency Xinhua, Beijing confirmed only one asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier on Wednesday. At the same time, 32 residents of the Chinese capital have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Health authorities discovered the COVID-19 cluster related to the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, on June 11.

In response, the city authorities have since reimposed some coronavirus restrictions and shut down the market. In total, 275 patients linked to Xinfadi remain in hospitals, and the number of recoveries reached 60 on Wednesday. At the same time, 26 asymptomatic carriers remain under medical supervision.

Outside Beijing, China reported nine COVID-19 cases, all of them imported, six asymptomatic carriers and 42 recovered over the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,581, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered patients in China stands at 78,590.

Related Topics

China Beijing Same June Market Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

54 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

4 minutes ago

Landmine blast kills eight Chadian soldiers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.