Beijing Reports Two Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:26 PM

Beijing reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Beijing reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday.

One case is a 33-year-old man who works at an industrial park in Shunyi District and lives in a village in the district, according to the Beijing municipal health commission. He was put under isolated medical observation on Saturday as a close contact of an earlier reported case and tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The other case is a 28-year-old man who works at the same industrial park and lives in a different village in Shunyi District. He was put under isolated medical observation on Saturday as a close contact of an earlier reported case and tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The two have been sent to the designated Ditan Hospital where they were diagnosed as confirmed cases on Wednesday, the commission said.

Local authorities are conducting epidemiologic investigations and have taken control and prevention measures.

In addition, two cases were discharged from the hospital after recovery on Wednesday, said the commission.

The agency added that no new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Wednesday. The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

