Beijing Sanctions 7 Taiwanese Officials for Promoting Separatism - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Beijing has imposed sanctions on seven Taiwanese officials over their support for the self-ruled island's independence by banning them from entering mainland China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday.

Sanctions were imposed on Taiwan's representative in the United States Bi-khim Hsiao, National Security Council chief Wellington Koo, deputy speaker of local parliament Tsai Chi-chang, and politicians from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, according to the report.

Those sanctioned will not be able to visit mainland China, the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, and firms and investors related to them will not be allowed to profit in mainland China, CCTV reported, citing a Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, adding that the desire for division and independence of Taiwan is "the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the homeland and a serious hidden danger for the revival of the nation."

The spokesperson also said, as cited in the report, that for some time, a few supporters of Taiwan independence had been doing their utmost to collude with external forces in carrying out provocations to achieve Taiwan's independence, deliberately undermining peace and stability in the region.

"The mainland (China) will never tolerate any actions to divide the country, will not allow any external forces to interfere in the homeland`s reunification process and will never leave room for any form of separatist activity aiming to achieve Taiwan's independence," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Same restrictions will apply to Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and parliament speaker You Si-kun, who were sanctioned by Beijing earlier. The latter two chair pro-independence foundations, and the sanctions imposed on August 3 prohibited Chinese companies from doing business with benefactors of these foundations.

China announced sanctions in response to the visit of two US senior delegations to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.