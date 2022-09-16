Beijing Sanctions Heads of Raytheon Technologies, Boeing Defense Over Arms Sales to Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) China has introduced sanctions against the heads of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies and Boeing Defense, Space & Security in response to US plans to sell arms to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.

5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment. The legislation would provide the security assistance over a period of four years and designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally."

"In order to protect China's sovereignty and security interests, the Chinese government has decided to impose sanctions on the chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies and the president and CEO of Boeing Defense," the diplomat told a briefing.