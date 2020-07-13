UrduPoint.com
Beijing Sanctions US Congressmen, Senators In Response Move

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Beijing Sanctions US Congressmen, Senators in Response Move

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) China introduces sanctions against US senators and congressmen as a response to Washington's restrictions targeting officials from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Monday.

Last week, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions on the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau and four current and former Chinese officials over their alleged "serious rights abuses" against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

"In response to the wrong actions of the United States, China decided to introduce relevant sanctions against Congressional-Executive Commission on China, United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom [Sam] Brownback, US Senators [Marco] Rubio and [Ted] Cruz," Hua said during the daily briefing.

