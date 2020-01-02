UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Says Actions Hindering Dialogue On Korean Peninsula 'Unacceptable'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Beijing Says Actions Hindering Dialogue on Korean Peninsula 'Unacceptable'

Actions that impede dialogue and exacerbate the political crisis on the Korean peninsula are "unacceptable", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Actions that impede dialogue and exacerbate the political crisis on the Korean peninsula are "unacceptable", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during the 5th plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that Pyongyang would not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offered some concessions.

"At the moment, the escalation of the situation and actions that are not helping to promote dialogue are unacceptable," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman expressed hope that the parties involved, especially Washington and Pyongyang, would adhere to the dialogue and consultations, look for a way to move forward, as well as make real efforts to promote a political settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong October From

Recent Stories

Stock market climbs to highest in more than a year ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan University of Engineering and Technolo ..

4 minutes ago

“May she turn Fizza Hussain again from Hareem Sh ..

30 minutes ago

UAE’s banking system provides financial facilita ..

41 minutes ago

7 arrested in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's ..

40 minutes ago

522 accused rounded up in 305 cases registered und ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.