Beijing Says Actions Hindering Dialogue on Korean Peninsula 'Unacceptable'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Actions that impede dialogue and exacerbate the political crisis on the Korean peninsula are "unacceptable", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during the 5th plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that Pyongyang would not implement the ban on nuclear testing until the United States offered some concessions.

"At the moment, the escalation of the situation and actions that are not helping to promote dialogue are unacceptable," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman expressed hope that the parties involved, especially Washington and Pyongyang, would adhere to the dialogue and consultations, look for a way to move forward, as well as make real efforts to promote a political settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms.