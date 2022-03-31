UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Afghanistan's Neighbors Urged Western Countries To Reconstruct Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Afghanistan's neighbor countries have urged the United States and the West to take responsibility for the reconstruction of Afghanistan and return the property of the Afghan people as soon as possible, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

On Thursday, the third ministerial conference of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan was held in the Tunxi region of China. Foreign ministers from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

"(It is necessary) to call on the US and the West to fulfill their Primary responsibility for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan and to return to the Afghan people their property as soon as possible," a statement said.

The statement emphasized the need to support the United Nations' role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and in coordinating assistance to the country. According to the statement, international financial institutions must actively inject liquidity into Afghanistan in order to support the country's development.

"We call on all parties to develop contacts and dialogue with Afghanistan, support the social and economic development of Afghanistan, resist sanctions and pressure, and oppose the politicization of humanitarian aid," the statement noted.

The swift ascension to power of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) in Afghanistan in August of last year caused economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the first Taliban government.

