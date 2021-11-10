UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Against Any Official, Military US-Taiwan Contacts Amid US Visit To Island

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

Beijing Says Against Any Official, Military US-Taiwan Contacts Amid US Visit to Island

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) China vigorously opposes any official and military contacts between Taiwan and the United States and calls on Washington to respect the "One China" principle, Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday.

The remark follows Taiwan's Central news Agency reports late on Tuesday that a military plane carrying a delegation of US congressmen had landed on the island. Beijing, in response, condemned the visit and called on Washington to stop provocations.

"We strongly oppose any official and military contacts between the US and Taiwan. We call on the US congressmen to comply with the 'One China' principle and the respective provisions of the three joint US-Chinese communiques, as well as not to send false signals to the forces advocating Taiwan's independence. Otherwise, it can only cause additional damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu told reporters.

Beijing views the island as its province, while Taipei maintains that it is an autonomous country.

