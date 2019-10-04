Beijing Says Backs Ban on Wearing Masks at Hong Kong Protests

Beijing sees the Hong Kong government's decision to ban wearing face masks during protests as a lawful measure to prevent "rampant violence," Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's office announced that the decision to ban facial disguise during rallies would take effect on Saturday at midnight. Those failing to comply with the ban may be sentenced to up to 12 months in jail or fined 25,000 Hong Kong Dollars (some $3,200). A number of activists have claimed they would appeal the decision in court, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets in protest of the move.

"At the moment, the biggest threat facing Hong Kong is rampant violence. In these circumstances, the decision by the Hong Kong government to ban masks is lawful, rational and extremely necessary," the office's spokesman, Yang Guang, said in a statement.

Beijing also fully supports all measures taken by the Hong Kong chief executive, the government as well as police to prosecute those violating law, he added.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Lam, meanwhile, said that she would lift the ban when it was no longer necessary. However, she did not rule out that if the protests deepened, the authorities would consider other restrictive measures.

When asked whether she feared that violence could escalate due to the ban, Lam replied that it was extremely difficult to predict the consequences. She, nevertheless, expressed hope that the ban would restrain the youth and make the work of law enforcement agencies more effective.

According to Lam, over the past four months, the city has faced about 400 protests, which left over 1,100 people, including 300 police officers, injured. Since the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill have not helped, the Hong Kong authorities say they had to take other measures.

In early September, Lam indeed agreed to formally withdraw the controversial initiative, which provoked rallies, but protesters have remained in the streets to demand her resignation, retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into alleged police violence and release of everyone arrested in the clashes.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.