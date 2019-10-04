UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Says Backs Ban On Wearing Masks At Hong Kong Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:54 PM

Beijing Says Backs Ban on Wearing Masks at Hong Kong Protests

Beijing sees the Hong Kong government's decision to ban wearing face masks during protests as a lawful measure to prevent "rampant violence," Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Beijing sees the Hong Kong government's decision to ban wearing face masks during protests as a lawful measure to prevent "rampant violence," Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of China's State Council said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's office announced that the decision to ban facial disguise during rallies would take effect on Saturday at midnight. Those failing to comply with the ban may be sentenced to up to 12 months in jail or fined 25,000 Hong Kong Dollars (some $3,200). A number of activists have claimed they would appeal the decision in court, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets in protest of the move.

"At the moment, the biggest threat facing Hong Kong is rampant violence. In these circumstances, the decision by the Hong Kong government to ban masks is lawful, rational and extremely necessary," the office's spokesman, Yang Guang, said in a statement.

Beijing also fully supports all measures taken by the Hong Kong chief executive, the government as well as police to prosecute those violating law, he added.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Lam, meanwhile, said that she would lift the ban when it was no longer necessary. However, she did not rule out that if the protests deepened, the authorities would consider other restrictive measures.

When asked whether she feared that violence could escalate due to the ban, Lam replied that it was extremely difficult to predict the consequences. She, nevertheless, expressed hope that the ban would restrain the youth and make the work of law enforcement agencies more effective.

According to Lam, over the past four months, the city has faced about 400 protests, which left over 1,100 people, including 300 police officers, injured. Since the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill have not helped, the Hong Kong authorities say they had to take other measures.

In early September, Lam indeed agreed to formally withdraw the controversial initiative, which provoked rallies, but protesters have remained in the streets to demand her resignation, retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into alleged police violence and release of everyone arrested in the clashes.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Riots Police China Jail Beijing Hong Kong Macau May September All Government Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Madinat Zayed voting centr ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

32 minutes ago

World Animal Day observed at UVAS

32 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad eager to pounce on the comeback oppo ..

43 minutes ago

INFINIX HOT 8, Is It Really #SABSEBARA ?

48 minutes ago

Chinese Special Forces to Travel to Russia's Siber ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.