Beijing Says China-Australia Common Interests Outweigh Differences

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong in a phone conversation on Tuesday that Beijing and Canberra need to adhere to agreements on comprehensive strategic partnership, as the two countries have more common interests than differences.

"Common interests of China and Australia far outweigh the differences. The improvement of China-Australia relations is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries, as well as the common expectations of the two nations and the international community," Wang said in a statement, quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The top diplomat noted that both sides should continue to adhere to the agreements on comprehensive strategic partnership and uphold the spirit of mutual respect, as well as "seek common ground while maintaining differences and make efforts to achieve mutually beneficial goals."

In addition, China and Australia should restore mutual trust and bring bilateral relations back on the right track, Wang emphasized.

Beijing earlier said that the reason for difficulties in its relations with Canberra in recent years is that the Australian authorities treat China as an adversary rather than a partner.

