Beijing Says China, Italy Should Use Potential of Belt and Road Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China and Italy should continue to use the potential of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to their own benefits, while commenting on reports that Rome has decided to withdraw from the project.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had told US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during their meeting the week before that Rome was going to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"China and Italy should continue to use the potential of cooperation of Belt and Road Initiative, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. so that the fruits of the development of the Chinese-Italian relations bring even more benefits for the two countries and the two peoples," Wang told a press conference.

Since China and Italy signed the document on cooperation under the initiative in 2019, the two countries have achieved fruitful results in different spheres, such as economy, trade, industry, as well as clean energy, the spokesman added.

China's Belt and Road Initiative is a massive project launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 and encompassing multiple development and investment initiatives initially aimed at linking East Asia and Europe by means of transport infrastructure.

However, over the last decade, the project has expanded to Central Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and Latin America, contributing to the development of trade between those countries and China.

Beijing and Rome signed a memorandum on mutual understanding on the Belt and Road initiative in March 2019, which made Italy the first out of G7 members states and the first of the European Union's founding states to officially confirm its readiness to participate in the projects of China's investment program.

At the same time, Rome's decision to join the initiative triggered a wave of criticism both from Brussels and Washington, which warned Italy about implications of the reckless move. Then-Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the memorandum was not an international treaty, but rather a non-binding frame agreement. He also explained Rome's participation in the Chinese initiative by the need to build up national export to China, adding that it did not pose any threat to Italy's interests and was completely in accordance with the EU's strategy.