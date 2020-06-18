UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Beijing Says China, Russia, India Working on Holding Videoconference of Foreign Ministers

China, Russia and India are working closely on organizing a videoconference of their foreign ministers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, without providing any further information on the date of the talks or an agenda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) China, Russia and India are working closely on organizing a videoconference of their foreign ministers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, without providing any further information on the date of the talks or an agenda.

"China, Russia and India maintain contacts on the organization of a videoconference of foreign ministers. If we have additional information, we will publish it in a timely manner," Zhao told reporters.

While sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday that the talks were postponed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said later that day that the RIC (Russia, India, China) meeting of foreign ministers, as part of the Russian chairmanship, was scheduled for June 23.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that the talks would be held in the coming days and that the India-China border conflict, which left 20 Indian troops dead earlier this week, was not on the agenda.

The row between Indian and Chinese border patrols erupted on Monday night in the high-altitude Galwan Valley, where India's Ladakh region borders China's Aksai Chin region.

The two countries share one of the world's longest unmarked borders and patrol it according to their conflicting perceptions of it. The clashes followed several months of tensions along the disputed border, despite efforts from leading politicians on both sides to de-escalate the ongoing situation.

