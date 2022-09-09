UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Beijing Says China's Stance on Korean Peninsula Unchanged Following DPRK Nuclear Decree

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Beijing's position on the Korean Peninsula has not changed as China will continue to seek a political settlement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency, citing North Korea's state Korean Central News Agency, said that the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea adopted a decree on Nuclear Weapons Policy. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has the sole right to make any decision concerning nuclear arsenals, according to the document.

"We have taken notice of the reports. China's position on the Korean issue has not changed, we will keep on playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement to the issue of the Korean Peninsula based on common interests of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the Chinese diplomat said during a briefing.

The Yonhap news agency said, referring to the decree, that the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons include an attack or imminent threat of an attack by an enemy country with the use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction on North Korea, an attack by hostile nuclear or non-nuclear nations on the leadership and command of the nuclear forces of North Korea, and the destructive attack on the country's strategically important facilities.

A nuclear strike would be reportedly launched immediately to destroy hostile forces, the source of the provocation, and its command in the event of North Korea's command and control system of the nuclear forces being threatened by a hostile attack.

