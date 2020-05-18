UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Says Chinese Ambassador In Israel Likely Died Of Health Problems

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:31 PM

Beijing Says Chinese Ambassador in Israel Likely Died of Health Problems

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its ambassador in Israel likely died of health problems, with the exact cause yet to be verified

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its ambassador in Israel likely died of health problems, with the exact cause yet to be verified.

Reports emerged on Sunday that the diplomat, 57, had been found dead in his bed at home in the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with his body showing no signs of violence.

China has reportedly sent a team of experts to Israel to investigate the ambassador's unexpected death.

"Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei died in Tel Aviv on May 17. According to preliminary data, he died suddenly due to health problems. The exact cause of his death needs further verification," spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

He went on to extend deep condolences in light of the diplomat's death. The ambassador is survived by his wife and son.

Related Topics

Dead Israel China Died Wife May Sunday

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

3 minutes ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

11 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

19 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

14 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.