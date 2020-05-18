Beijing Says Chinese Ambassador in Israel Likely Died of Health Problems

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its ambassador in Israel likely died of health problems, with the exact cause yet to be verified

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its ambassador in Israel likely died of health problems, with the exact cause yet to be verified.

Reports emerged on Sunday that the diplomat, 57, had been found dead in his bed at home in the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with his body showing no signs of violence.

China has reportedly sent a team of experts to Israel to investigate the ambassador's unexpected death.

"Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei died in Tel Aviv on May 17. According to preliminary data, he died suddenly due to health problems. The exact cause of his death needs further verification," spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

He went on to extend deep condolences in light of the diplomat's death. The ambassador is survived by his wife and son.