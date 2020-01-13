Beijing Says Chinese-Iranian Economic Relations Legal, Opposes Unilateral Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

Economic relations between Beijing and Tehran do not break international laws and do not go against the interests of other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Economic relations between Beijing and Tehran do not break international laws and do not go against the interests of other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

The United States administration announced new sanctions on Iran on Friday, targeting eight senior Iranian officials and 17 Iranian metal producers and mining companies.

"As to the US sanctions including on Chinese entities, I'd like to point out that for a long time, China and Iran have been conducting mutually-beneficial cooperation in various sectors within the framework of international law. Such cooperation, which is justified and lawful and doesn't harm any third party's interests, should be respected and protected.

We urge the US to cease immediately the wrongful sanctions on Chinese businesses. We will continue to staunchly defend Chinese enterprises' legitimate rights and interests," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman further added that the Chinese position on sanctions against Iran was clear, specifying that Beijing opposed unilateral sanctions.

Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Iran following Tehran's attack on Iraqi bases hosting US forces on Wednesday. The attack was provoked by the US operation that killed Qasem Soleimani, a senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on January 3 in Baghdad.