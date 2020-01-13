UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Says Chinese-Iranian Economic Relations Legal, Opposes Unilateral Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Beijing Says Chinese-Iranian Economic Relations Legal, Opposes Unilateral Sanctions

Economic relations between Beijing and Tehran do not break international laws and do not go against the interests of other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Economic relations between Beijing and Tehran do not break international laws and do not go against the interests of other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

The United States administration announced new sanctions on Iran on Friday, targeting eight senior Iranian officials and 17 Iranian metal producers and mining companies.

"As to the US sanctions including on Chinese entities, I'd like to point out that for a long time, China and Iran have been conducting mutually-beneficial cooperation in various sectors within the framework of international law. Such cooperation, which is justified and lawful and doesn't harm any third party's interests, should be respected and protected.

We urge the US to cease immediately the wrongful sanctions on Chinese businesses. We will continue to staunchly defend Chinese enterprises' legitimate rights and interests," Geng said at a briefing.

The spokesman further added that the Chinese position on sanctions against Iran was clear, specifying that Beijing opposed unilateral sanctions.

Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Iran following Tehran's attack on Iraqi bases hosting US forces on Wednesday. The attack was provoked by the US operation that killed Qasem Soleimani, a senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on January 3 in Baghdad.

Related Topics

Attack Iran China Beijing Tehran Baghdad United States January Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

26 minutes ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

45 minutes ago

2022 Beijing Olympic competition venues to be comp ..

41 seconds ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO to Respond in 2020 to Russia ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan's Foreign Policy Engagements Aim to De-Es ..

46 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang for immediate disposal o ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.