Open Menu

Beijing Says Claims Of Ongoing US-China Trade Talks 'groundless'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Beijing says claims of ongoing US-China trade talks 'groundless'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Beijing said on Thursday any claims of ongoing trade talks with Washington were "groundless" after US President Donald Trump played up the prospects of a deal to lower hefty tariffs he imposed on China.

The world's two leading economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's new levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.

Beijing has responded with new 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.

The tariff blitz -- which Trump says is retaliation for unfair trade practices, as well as a bid to restore US manufacturing prowess -- has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.

Beijing denied Trump's claim that negotiations were being conducted daily.

"As the competent department for foreign economic and trade relations, I would like to emphasise that there are currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong told a news conference.

"Any claims about the progress of China-US economic and trade negotiations are groundless and have no factual basis," he said.

Recent Stories

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

6 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

15 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

15 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

15 hours ago
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

16 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

16 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

16 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

16 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

16 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

16 hours ago

More Stories From World