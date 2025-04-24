Beijing Says Claims Of Ongoing US-China Trade Talks 'groundless'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Beijing said on Thursday any claims of ongoing trade talks with Washington were "groundless" after US President Donald Trump played up the prospects of a deal to lower hefty tariffs he imposed on China.
The world's two leading economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's new levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.
Beijing has responded with new 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.
The tariff blitz -- which Trump says is retaliation for unfair trade practices, as well as a bid to restore US manufacturing prowess -- has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.
Beijing denied Trump's claim that negotiations were being conducted daily.
"As the competent department for foreign economic and trade relations, I would like to emphasise that there are currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong told a news conference.
"Any claims about the progress of China-US economic and trade negotiations are groundless and have no factual basis," he said.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
More Stories From World
-
Beijing says claims of ongoing US-China trade talks 'groundless'6 minutes ago
-
Tanzania opposition officials detained ahead of leader's court appearance36 minutes ago
-
Iran postpones technical-level talks with US to April 261 hour ago
-
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 bn in first quarter1 hour ago
-
102 Saudis, residents awarded Merit Medal of Second Class1 hour ago
-
Iran and Russia work to boost economic ties at 18th Joint Commission in Moscow2 hours ago
-
Overall reading rate among China's adult citizens reaches 82.1 pct2 hours ago
-
DR Congo government and M23 make joint truce pledge2 hours ago
-
Ugandans kill migrating storks in desperation for food2 hours ago
-
HEMS 2025: Chinese delegation signs 37 deals worth $435 million in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Belarus, Serbia discuss plans to boost trade, economic cooperation2 hours ago
-
China's top political advisor meets delegation from Japan's Komeito Party2 hours ago