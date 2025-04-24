Beijing says claims of ongoing US-China trade talks 'groundless'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Beijing said on Thursday any claims of ongoing trade talks with Washington were "groundless" after US President Donald Trump played up the prospects of a deal to lower hefty tariffs he imposed on China.

The world's two leading economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's new levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.

Beijing has responded with new 125 percent duties on imports from the United States.

The tariff blitz -- which Trump says is retaliation for unfair trade practices, as well as a bid to restore US manufacturing prowess -- has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.

Beijing denied Trump's claim that negotiations were being conducted daily.

"As the competent department for foreign economic and trade relations, I would like to emphasise that there are currently no economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong told a news conference.

"Any claims about the progress of China-US economic and trade negotiations are groundless and have no factual basis," he said.