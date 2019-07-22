Beijing Says Considering Participating in Meeting of JJoint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Signatories in Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) China is actively thinking about sending its delegation to the upcoming meeting between the political directors of Iran and the five other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that is slated for late July in Vienna, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Sunday that the meeting between the political directors of Iran, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany would take place in the Austrian capital around July 28.

"At present, the Chinese side maintains close contact with all the participants of the upcoming meeting regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

We will actively consider the issue of sending a delegation to the meeting," Geng said.

He expressed hope that the upcoming meeting would help support the trend toward saving the deal and also resolve existing issues with regard to implementing the agreement's provisions on equal footing.

Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have been struggling to keep the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in place after the United States withdrew last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.