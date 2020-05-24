Beijing Says Imports From Russia Growing Faster Than From Other Countries Despite COVID-19

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Chinese imports from Russia is growing faster than imports from other states despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"The bilateral trade is growing contrary to the current trends and Russia ranks first among China's main trading partners in terms of imports growth," Wang said at his annual press conference.

The minister expressed hope for continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of global stability and justice.

According to Chinese customs, Russia-China trade increased by 3.4 percent to $25.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 year-on-year. Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April, called the growth of trade with Russia particularly valuable in the context of the global economic downturn.