Beijing Says Incident With Brazilian Volunteer Not Related To Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Beijing Says Incident With Brazilian Volunteer Not Related to Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The incident with a Brazilian volunteer who took part in the trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Coronavac is not anyhow related to the vaccine itself, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency has temporarily halted trials of the Coronavac vaccine, produced by China's Sinovac laboratory, in connection with a "serious adverse effect" in one of the volunteers.

"We have noted that Sinovac Biotech has already made a statement. According to the conclusion of a research institute of the Brazilian partner, this incident is not related to the vaccine," Wang said at a briefing.

Sinovac maintains contact with the Brazilian partners, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman stressed.

More Stories From World

