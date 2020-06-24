UrduPoint.com
Beijing Says India Responsible For Recent Border Clash In Galwan Valley

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Beijing Says India Responsible for Recent Border Clash in Galwan Valley

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Chine believes that India is responsible for the recent Galwan Valley clash and, thus, calls upon New Delhi to punish those allegedly responsible for the incident, National Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Wednesday.

In mid-June, Indian and Chinese troops got involved in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in the border region of Ladakh. Twenty Indian servicemen were killed in the border clash, which also resulted in an unknown number of fatalities for China.

"India should bear the full responsibility for the incident that was solely and completely triggered by its breach of consensus and unilateral provocations.

The Chinese side demands that India should severely punish those who should be held accountable, strictly discipline its frontline troops so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," Wu said at a press conference.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting May.

