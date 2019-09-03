UrduPoint.com
Beijing Says It 'firmly' Supports Hong Kong Leader

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:38 PM

Beijing on Tuesday threw its backing behind Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam after an audio recording emerged of her saying she wanted to quit over three months of unrest in the semi-autonomous city

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Beijing on Tuesday threw its backing behind Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam after an audio recording emerged of her saying she wanted to quit over three months of unrest in the semi-autonomous city.

"We firmly support Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam in leading the SAR (special administrative region) government," Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's central government, said at a press conference.

