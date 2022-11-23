UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says NATO Must Stay Within Geographic Boundaries, Not Exceed Powers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

NATO must stay within its geographic boundaries and not exceed the alliance's authority by imposing its own rules on other states as it has been trying to do since the end of the Cold War, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Beijing was seeking to strengthen its control over critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors of Western countries. Stoltenberg added that allegedly authoritarian states must be prevented from using the West's weaknesses to carry out subversive activities.

"NATO has extended its collective defence clause to the domains of cyberspace and outer space, which should be handled by the UN and specialized international institutions. It has also stepped up intervention across a full range of civil domains including climate change, infrastructure, technological innovation, supply chains, health and energy.

As a regional organization, NATO needs to stay within its geographical parameters and not attempt to impose rules that suit itself or seek to push or even cross the boundary," the Chinese diplomat told a press briefing.

He also dismissed Stoltenberg's allegations by saying that in recent years, Beijing had established positive and equal cooperation with countries and enterprises in various regions, including NATO member states. According to Zhao, such interaction has been beneficial to all sides.

Meanwhile, bringing ideological differences and value systems, and drawing dividing lines in economic cooperation will not only harm common interests of the international community, but will also be "backfire," he said

