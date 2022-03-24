No force will prevent China's reunification with Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) No force will prevent China's reunification with Taiwan, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

Wu said that Taiwan "is not Ukraine," is integral part of China, and Beijing will not tolerate "foreign interference" in this issue.

"The two sides of the Taiwan Strait must reunite, and they will certainly reunite, this is a historical issue, no person and no force will prevent this," Wu added, as quoted by the Chinese Defense Ministry.