Beijing Says No One Can Stop Taiwan 'reunification'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Beijing says no one can stop Taiwan 'reunification'

China's defence minister made an uncompromising call Monday for the "reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland, telling a high level defence forum that the process was something "no force" could stop

Self-ruled Taiwan is viewed by China as a renegade province which will eventually be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary, after the two sides split in 1949 after a civil war.

China will not stop in its efforts towards "realising the complete reunification of the motherland," Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe told defence ministers and officials from across Asia at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

"China is the only big country in the world that has not yet achieved complete reunification," he said.

"It is something that nobody and that no force can stop."

Your Thoughts and Comments

