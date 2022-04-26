UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says No One Wants World War III, Calls For Restraint Regarding Crisis In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 01:07 PM

No one wants the outbreak of World War III, all parties should show restraint regarding the Ukrainian crisis and prevent its further escalation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) No one wants the outbreak of World War III, all parties should show restraint regarding the Ukrainian crisis and prevent its further escalation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the hope on Monday that Western countries consider Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's calls to send NATO troops to Ukraine in line with their own constant assurances about the inadmissibility of starting World War III.

"There is no one who would like to start a third world war, we hope that all relevant parties will remain calm and restrained, will not allow the situation to escalate, and achieve peace as soon as possible," Wang told a briefing.

