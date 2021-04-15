(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing denounces Tokyo's plans to use the Pacific Ocean as a "trash bin" and urges Japan to comply with its international commitments while deciding on the fate of treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Beijing denounces Tokyo's plans to use the Pacific Ocean as a "trash bin" and urges Japan to comply with its international commitments while deciding on the fate of treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the ministry urged Tokyo to revise its decision to release the toxic water into the ocean, joining South Korea and Greenpeace in condemnation of the plan. Russia has also expressed concerns over the matter.

"The oceans are not Japan's trash can; and the Pacific Ocean is not Japan's sewer. Japan should not expect the world to pay the bill for its treatment of wastewater. As for the individual Japanese official's remarks that the water is okay to drink, why doesn't he take a sip first?" Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

The diplomat called on Japan to understand its responsibility and obligations to the international community and its population, and " follow the science.

"

Japan on Tuesday announced its plans to dump radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which was used for cooling the melted reactors after the 2011 disaster, into the ocean. The water is currently being stored in special reservoirs that will be overfilled by late 2022. Before its release, the water will go through treatment from radioactive elements, including tritium. If the level of the elements is below both national and international standards, Japan will start its release from 2023.

Despite Beijing's dismay, the International Atomic Energy Agency welcomed the measures and pledged aid to Japan to prevent negative consequences. Washington also deemed the decision as right and hopes to coordinate with Tokyo on the issue in the future.

For its part, the EU Commission said it expected Tokyo to conduct the release of radioactive water in line with all safety standards.