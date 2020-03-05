UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Beijing Says Ready to Actively Participate in Preparations for UNSC 'Big 5' Summit

Beijing positively views Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent UN Security Council member states and is willing to maintain close contact over preparations for it, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Beijing positively views Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent UN Security Council member states and is willing to maintain close contact over preparations for it, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that US President Donald Trump had recently joined the leaders of China and France in supporting Putin's idea. The date and venue for the summit will soon be coordinated, according to Lavrov.

"As for the summit of the UN Security Council's permanent members, the Chinese side has repeatedly expressed its positive attitude.

As far as I know, the sides are currently discussing the meeting's agenda. We are ready to maintain close contact with the rest of the UN Security Council members over preparations for the meeting," the ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said.

Speaking at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in late January, Putin suggested that the leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent members gather for a summit. He added that it would be especially important to hold such a meeting in 2020, the year that marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

