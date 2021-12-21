UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Ready To Discuss Strategic Stability As Part Of Dialogue Of 5 Nuclear Powers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) China is ready to hold discussions on a wide range of issues related to strategic stability within the framework of the dialogue between the five nuclear states and the Geneva Conference on Disarmament, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"China is ready, within the framework (of dialogue) of the five nuclear states and the Geneva Conference on Disarmament, to conduct in-depth discussions with all parties on a wide range of issues related to strategic stability in order to make its due contribution to maintaining peace and security in the world," the ministry said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been handed to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation.

More Stories From World

