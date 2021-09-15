Beijing Says Ready to Maintain Ties With New Afghan Government

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) China is ready to interact with the new government in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced that the Chinese ambassador to Kabul had congratulated Afghanistan on formation of the new government.

"The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan is operating as usual, and we are ready to keep in touch with the new Afghan government," Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 31, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in the country.

On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

The international community has so far been hesitant about establishing relations with the Taliban as the governing power in the country due to their radical views and actions. However, many countries have established a form of communication with the group to ensure safe evacuation of their citizens from the country and the allocation of humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the August takeover.