UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Ready To Maintain Ties With New Afghan Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 03:33 PM

Beijing Says Ready to Maintain Ties With New Afghan Government

China is ready to interact with the new government in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) China is ready to interact with the new government in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) announced that the Chinese ambassador to Kabul had congratulated Afghanistan on formation of the new government.

"The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan is operating as usual, and we are ready to keep in touch with the new Afghan government," Zhao Lijian told a briefing.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 31, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in the country.

On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

The international community has so far been hesitant about establishing relations with the Taliban as the governing power in the country due to their radical views and actions. However, many countries have established a form of communication with the group to ensure safe evacuation of their citizens from the country and the allocation of humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the August takeover.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia China August September From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah decrees municipal councils to con ..

Ruler of Sharjah decrees municipal councils to convene

5 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested Over Murder of Northern Ireland ..

Four Men Arrested Over Murder of Northern Ireland Journalist Lyra McKee - Police

1 minute ago
 Putin Feeling Good, Perfectly Healthy as He Self-I ..

Putin Feeling Good, Perfectly Healthy as He Self-Isolates - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 608 new COVID-19 cases, 706 recoveri ..

UAE announces 608 new COVID-19 cases, 706 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

24 minutes ago
 Total of 250 Observers From 55 Countries Expected ..

Total of 250 Observers From 55 Countries Expected at Russia's State Duma Vote - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.