Beijing Says Recent Questioning of 2 Australian Journalists Part of Lawful Probe

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday described the recent questioning of two Australian journalists as part of a lawful investigation and standard law enforcement procedure

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday described the recent questioning of two Australian journalists as part of a lawful investigation and standard law enforcement procedure.

Earlier in the day, Australia's ABC broadcaster and Australian Financial Review (AFR) newspaper were reported recalling their correspondents from China following an interrogation by the State Security Ministry.

"The relevant Chinese authorities questioned [ABC Beijing correspondent Bill] Birtles and [AFR Shanghai Michael Smith, these actions were standard law enforcement practice. Over the course of that [questioning], the relevant authorities were strictly following the legal norms," Zhao said at a press conference.

The spokesman has also touched upon the August 14 arrest of Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen and news anchor for the Chinese state-run English CGTN channel.

"Regarding CGTN employee Cheng Lei, who is an Australian citizen, she has been subjected to enforcement measures. She is suspected of criminal activity that threatened Chin's national security," Zhao added.

Zhao has not commented on whether the recent questioning related to Cheng's case, as well as the likelihood of Australian journalists being able to get accreditation and visas to work in China in the future.