Beijing Says Retains Right To Use Force In Case Of Attempts To Separate Taiwan From China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

China is ready to use force should there be any attempts to split the country and grant Taiwan independence, a white paper titled "China's National Defense in the New Era" revealed on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) China is ready to use force should there be any attempts to split the country and grant Taiwan independence, a white paper titled "China's National Defense in the New Era" revealed on Wednesday.

"China resolutely opposes any attempts or actions to split the country and any foreign interference to this end. China must be and will be reunited. China has the firm resolve and the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow the secession of any part of its territory by anyone, any organization or any political party by any means at any time. We make no promise to renounce the use of force, and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures," the document said.

According to the white paper, these measures "by no means" targeted Taiwan's residents but rather "Taiwan independence" separatists and foreign forces, should either group interfere.

"The PLA [People's Liberation Army] will resolutely defeat anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China and safeguard national unity at all costs," the white paper read.

On July 8, the US Department of State approved $2.2 billion worth of military sales to Taiwan, including 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and Stinger missiles. The department said that the deal was meant to "promote peace" in the region and that Washington's policy on China had not changed. Beijing, in response, urged the United States to immediately abandon these plans and threatened to impose sanctions on US firms involved in the deal.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own democratically elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the so-called one China policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal economic, cultural and military relations with Taiwan.

