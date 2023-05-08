UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Russia-China Relations Overcome Outdated Confrontation Models Between Blocs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Beijing Says Russia-China Relations Overcome Outdated Confrontation Models Between Blocs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The Russian-Chinese relations have overcome outdated models such as a zero-sum game and a confrontation between blocs and have been able to withstand different challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

"(The relations between Russia and China) have overcome such outdated models as the zero-sum game and the confrontation between blocs," Qin told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Chinese foreign minister also said that the bilateral relations had been able to withstand different challenges because the countries found way to strategic mutual trust, adding that they did not pose a threat to other nations and reflected "right direction of historical development."

Russia and China will continue to work on a comprehensive strategic partnership as well as promote the model of a multipolar world, Qin said.

Related Topics

World Russia China Saudi

Recent Stories

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

29 minutes ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.