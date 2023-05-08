Beijing Says Russia-China Relations Overcome Outdated Confrontation Models Between Blocs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The Russian-Chinese relations have overcome outdated models such as a zero-sum game and a confrontation between blocs and have been able to withstand different challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

"(The relations between Russia and China) have overcome such outdated models as the zero-sum game and the confrontation between blocs," Qin told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Chinese foreign minister also said that the bilateral relations had been able to withstand different challenges because the countries found way to strategic mutual trust, adding that they did not pose a threat to other nations and reflected "right direction of historical development."

Russia and China will continue to work on a comprehensive strategic partnership as well as promote the model of a multipolar world, Qin said.