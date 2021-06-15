UrduPoint.com
Beijing Says Safety At Taishan Nuclear Site Guaranteed In Wake Of Gas Leak Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:33 PM

Beijing Says Safety at Taishan Nuclear Site Guaranteed in Wake of Gas Leak Reports

The current state of China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) complies with technical requirements, and the radiation situation around the plant is normal and safety guaranteed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The current state of China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) complies with technical requirements, and the radiation situation around the plant is normal and safety guaranteed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

CNN reported on Monday that Washington spent the past week assessing a report from French company Framatome, which partially owns the Taishan NPP, warning of an "imminent radiological threat" over leaking fission gas at the facility. Framatome reportedly said that Beijing had been raising the acceptable limits for radiation to avoid shutting the facility down.

"The current state of the Taishan NPP complies with the technical regulations, there are no deviations in the radiation level around the NPP, and safety is guaranteed," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Commenting on the situation, France's state utility EDF � the main owner of Framatome � has said that it was aware of the gas leak, noting the situation is far from an emergency. The company added that the presence of certain rare gases in the Primary circuit was a known phenomenon, which had been studied and foreseen by the operating procedures.

