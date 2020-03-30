Beijing Says Sent Team of Medical Experts to Venezuela to Help Fight COVID-19

China has dispatched a group of medical experts to assist Venezuela in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) China has dispatched a group of medical experts to assist Venezuela in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Chinese government has decided to send a team of medical experts to Venezuela to help the country fight COVID-19 epidemic," the ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the team, formed by China's National Health Commission, arrived in the Bolivarian republic on Monday.

Venezuela has so far registered 129 COVID-19 cases, including three deaths. Last week, Russia delivered the first batch of 10,000 coronavirus test kits to the country and vowed to continue this assistance. Moscow has called for lifting the sanctions on Venezuela.

On Saturday, President Nicolas Maduro said that Caracas was waiting for a second Russian plane with medical aid.