Beijing Says Special Representative to Visit Ukraine, Russia, 3 More States From May 15

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will embark on a tour of five countries ” Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia ” on May 15 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"Starting May 15, the Chinese government special representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, will visit five countries, including Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia, to discuss with all parties a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Wang told reporters.