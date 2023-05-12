UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says Special Representative To Visit Ukraine, Russia, 3 More States From May 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Beijing Says Special Representative to Visit Ukraine, Russia, 3 More States From May 15

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will embark on a tour of five countries ” Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia ” on May 15 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"Starting May 15, the Chinese government special representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, will visit five countries, including Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia, to discuss with all parties a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Wang told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China France Visit Germany Poland May All Government

Recent Stories

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases Worldâ€™s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan arrives in IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

37 minutes ago
 UAE and USA hold third session of their joint cons ..

UAE and USA hold third session of their joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for todayâ€™s school children, say ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.