BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) China supports Serbia's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with the ambassadors of Russia and China to discuss the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo.

"China pays close attention to relevant developments, supports Serbia's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mao told reporters.