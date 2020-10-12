UrduPoint.com
Beijing Says To Keep Working On Equal Access To COVID-19 Vaccines As Part Of COVAX

China will continue its efforts to ensure equal access to vaccines after joining the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility), the Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) China will continue its efforts to ensure equal access to vaccines after joining the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility), the Foreign Ministry said.

The country officially signed up to the international initiative on October 8.

"We have joined the COVAX Facility to ensure fair distribution of vaccines, especially in developing countries, and we hope that more countries that have the appropriate capacity will support and join COVAX," the ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said.

According to the ministry, the decision to join COVAX is "an important step that China took as part of its promise to make the COVID-19 vaccine a public good for the world.

"

"The COVID-19 pandemic still poses a serious threat to the safety and health of people around the world, and China remains focused on ensuring that developing countries have equal access to safe and effective vaccines," the diplomat added.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The main goal is to accelerate the development of coronavirus vaccines and guarantee equitable access for countries across the world.

