Beijing says to 'strengthen strategic cooperation' with Moscow as Lavrov visits

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) China's top diplomat said on Tuesday that Beijing would strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow and that the two must stand on the side of "fairness and justice" as he met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov arrived in China for a two-day official visit on Monday, with the two countries looking to strengthen diplomatic ties as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on.

Russia and China have in recent years ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

But analysts say China holds the upper hand in the relationship with Russia, with its sway growing as Moscow's international isolation deepens.

And in meetings on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised: "China will support Russia's stable development under the leadership of (Vladimir) Putin."

"Beijing and Moscow will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage and provide each other with strong support," Wang said, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

"The support of the people is the source of progress in Russia," he added, according to the Russian state-owned newspaper Izvestia.

"I think that under the strong leadership of President Putin, the Russian people will have a bright future," he said.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked China for its "support" after President Putin's recent re-election, in which he was unchallenged by any meaningful opposition.

"Xi Jinping... was among the first ones to send congratulations to the president-elect Putin, and we are overall grateful to our Chinese friends for this support," Lavrov said, according to a video of the meeting shared by Izvestia on Telegram.

"The election results confirmed the deep trust of the Russian people in our leader and the ongoing domestic and foreign policies," he added, according to RIA Novosti.

"This applies not least to the course to strengthen strategic interaction and partnership with the PRC," the top diplomat said, referring to China by its official acronym.