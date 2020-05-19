UrduPoint.com
Beijing Says Trump 'shirking Responsibility' To WHO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:12 PM

Beijing says Trump 'shirking responsibility' to WHO

Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of shirking responsibility to the World Health Organization, after the US president threatened to pull out of the UN health body

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of shirking responsibility to the World Health Organization, after the US president threatened to pull out of the UN health body.

Trump, who said he would permanently freeze funding to the WHO if it could not prove independence from Beijing, aims to "smear China" and "shirk responsibility" over its international obligations to the organisation, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

