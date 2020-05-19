Beijing says Trump 'shirking responsibility' to WHO

Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of smearing China and shirking American responsibilities to the World Health Organization, after the US president threatened to pull out of the UN health body

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of smearing China and shirking American responsibilities to the World Health Organization, after the US president threatened to pull out of the UN health body.

The American leader has been locked in a bitter war of words with Beijing, alleging it covered up the initial outbreak in central China late last year before the disease spread globally, causing economic devastation and claiming lives across the planet.

Trump on Monday called the WHO a "puppet of China" before tweeting a letter he had sent to the organisation's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus threatening to make permanent a temporary freeze on funding from the US.

China in response accused Trump of trying to "smear China" and "shirk responsibility and bargain over its international obligations to the WHO", foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing Tuesday.