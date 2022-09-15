UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says US Bill On Providing Military Aid To Taiwan Violates One China Principle

September 15, 2022

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) China has expressed its protest to the United States over the draft bill on providing military assistance to Taiwan as it violates the One China principle and US-China agreements, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"The bill seriously breaches the US's commitment to China on the Taiwan question, and violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués. It constitutes an interference in China's internal affairs, violates international law and basic norms in international relations, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Mao told a briefing.

The diplomat underscored that China is firmly opposed to this decision and has lodged "serious démarches" with the US side.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment. Now the bill will be subjected to consideration by the full US Senate.

