UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says US Deliberately Undermines Stability In Taiwan Strait By Sending Warships

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Beijing Says US Deliberately Undermines Stability in Taiwan Strait by Sending Warships

The United States is constantly flexing its muscles by sending warships to the Taiwan Strait under the pretext of freedom of navigation, thus deliberately undermining peace and stability in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States is constantly flexing its muscles by sending warships to the Taiwan Strait under the pretext of freedom of navigation, thus deliberately undermining peace and stability in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Sunday, US navy ships USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville passed through the Taiwan Strait, where "high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," according to the US seventh fleet. In response, China put its armed forces on high alert to prevent any provocations, the People's Liberation Army said.

"US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open. This is provocation aimed at 'freedom of trespassing' and it constitutes deliberate sabotage of regional peace and stability," the diplomat said at a press briefing

Beijing is urging the US to stop violating the One China principle, adhere to the basic norms of international relations and observe provisions of the three joint US-China communiques, Zhao added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Topics

Army China Washington Alert Beijing Nancy United States August Sunday

Recent Stories

Rafiullah takes charge as Lahore Arts Council exec ..

Rafiullah takes charge as Lahore Arts Council executive director

3 minutes ago
 DUH providing free healthcare facilities to flood ..

DUH providing free healthcare facilities to flood affected people

3 minutes ago
 Siraj ul Haq stresses to shun political difference ..

Siraj ul Haq stresses to shun political differences, to collectively work for fl ..

3 minutes ago
 Police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims: I ..

Police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims: IGP

3 minutes ago
 High taxes on sweetened beverages to generate Rs 6 ..

High taxes on sweetened beverages to generate Rs 60 bln revenue: Experts

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan seriously concerned by India's manipulati ..

Pakistan seriously concerned by India's manipulation of Twitter platform: FO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.