Beijing Says US Escalating Military Deployment in Southeast Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is constantly increasing its military presence in Southeast Asia to push forward its own interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The United States is constantly increasing its military presence in Southeast Asia to push forward its own interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US Defense Department announced that the Philippines and the US had agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. The bases are expected to be used as military warehouses and logistics complexes for the US military.

"Facts are very clear that the US has been increasing its military deployment in the region, driven by a zero-sum mentality in pursuit of selfish interests. This would only lead to more tensions and less peace and stability in the region," Mao Ning said, when asked about the EDCA expansion during a regular press conference.

The spokeswoman further urged the countries in the region to think of mutually beneficial cooperation and to make the right choice, which would truly reflect their own interests as well as provide peace and stability in the region.

On February 2, the Philippine Defense Minister and the US Defense Department announced that they were going to expand the EDCA. The two sides agreed to make four more military bases accessible for the US in addition to the five already agreed upon, the US Defense Department stated.

The EDCA agreement allowing the US military to access bases in the Philippines was signed by both countries in 2014.