Beijing Says US Missile Test to Result in Arms Race, to Jeopardize Global Security

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile will result in a new round of arms race and will jeopardize international security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday.

On August 2, the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which banned ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles), was terminated. The US Department of Defense conducted on Sunday a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

"These actions by the United States will result in a new arms race and in escalation of military tensions, and will also seriously damage the structure of regional and international security," Geng said at a briefing.

"This amply confirms that the United States indeed aimed at getting rid of restrictions, at developing advanced missiles and at securing unilateral military supremacy when it withdrew from the [INF] treaty," Geng stressed.