UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Says US Missile Test To Result In Arms Race, To Jeopardize Global Security

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Beijing Says US Missile Test to Result in Arms Race, to Jeopardize Global Security

Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile will result in a new round of arms race and will jeopardize international security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile will result in a new round of arms race and will jeopardize international security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday.

On August 2, the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which banned ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles), was terminated. The US Department of Defense conducted on Sunday a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

"These actions by the United States will result in a new arms race and in escalation of military tensions, and will also seriously damage the structure of regional and international security," Geng said at a briefing.

"This amply confirms that the United States indeed aimed at getting rid of restrictions, at developing advanced missiles and at securing unilateral military supremacy when it withdrew from the [INF] treaty," Geng stressed.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear United States August Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Kiev Court Postpones Hearing of Vyshinsky's Appeal ..

2 minutes ago

KP local government minister for growing more tree ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds student ..

2 minutes ago

Rashid Minhas being remembered as national hero on ..

2 minutes ago

Satrang Art Gallery to organize a unique solo exhi ..

5 minutes ago

Fawara Chowk shelter home accommodates over 23,884 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.